A group of men who grew up in Zomba from the 1970s to early 2000 have donated 12 mattresses to Bimbi Health Center to improve the living conditions of patients in the postnatal ward.

Making the handover on Saturday, a member of the group, Charles Mukiwa, said the group decided to do its part by donating mattresses at Bimbi Health Center, where patients slept mattresses that left a lot to be desired.

“We felt we could come in to donate mattresses after hearing that the health centre needed mattresses,” he said.

Health Center. Committee Chairperson Benito Manyamba thanked the Zomba group for donating mattresses to the health facility, saying this was a humane gesture.

He expressed hope that other people of goodwill will also donate other things that shall improve health service delivery.

The grouping has members both in Zomba and other districts in the country and outside but share memories of their youthful days in Zomba back in the day.

The 12 mattresses were valued at K1.2 million, which was solicited within the group which discusses social issues on a WWhatsappgroup, Texas Boys.

Group Village head Kumbwani also thanked the group for the donation, saying this will create a good environment for patients in the postnatal ward.

She, however, noted that the health facility needs many things to serve people in the area better.

Health Center ln Charge, Dalitso Napawa, said the facility serves about 26 000 people under four group village heads of Kumbwani, Bimbi, Namadingo and Liphalo.

He, therefore, commended the Grouping for donating the mattresses, saying this was the right donation at the right time.

“We needed mattresses in a ward that requires waterproof mattresses of this type, said Napawa, referring to the PVC-covered mattresses which Texas Boys donated in the postnatal ward.

Of the 12 mattresses, the right was put in the postnatal ward, while the remaining were put in the consultation room and general waiting ward.

According to the facility in charge, Bimbi Health Center lacks medical supplies, a BP machine, an incubation machine and other specialized equipment in the labour section, a modern incinerator and adequate water sanitation and hygiene facilities to ensure effective health delivery services.

Napawa expressed hope that other well-wishers would come in to cover the gaps.

The grouping has 166 members and its major project was the rehabilitation of

a guardian shelter at Zomba Central Hospital last year, 2024.