Polygamist Chandiwira Mkandawire, who currently has three wives and works as a laundry worker at Mzimba District Hospital, is facing serious allegations of attempting to defile a primary school girl near the Prison location.

The victim, a pupil at Kazengo Primary School, reportedly suffers from epilepsy. Sources indicate that the incident has caused widespread concern in the community.

Following the allegations, Mkandawire took a leave of absence from work last week. It is believed that he is currently staying at his senior wife’s home in Kafoteka Mkandawire, his home village.

Reports suggest that efforts are underway between the families involved to resolve the matter privately. Allegedly, the girl’s family is demanding a settlement of MK150,000 from Mkandawire.

However, Reverend Moses Nkhana, Executive Director of the Mzimba Youth Organization, has strongly condemned the incident, calling it unacceptable.

“This man is a threat to young girls in our community. We don’t know if he has done this before. We will work closely with the victim’s parents to ensure justice is served. As the Mzimba Youth Organization, we are closely following the case,” Nkhana stated.

He further assured that the organization would take all necessary steps to ensure that Mkandawire faces legal action.

Community members have expressed their outrage over the incident, urging authorities to take swift action and prevent any attempts to settle the matter outside the law.

Meanwhile, Mzimba Police spokesperson Mariah Banda has told Malawi24 that the police will initiate an investigation into the matter.