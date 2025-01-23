The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has launched an investigation into the potential human rights impact of a K2.6 billion surveillance system that the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) plans to procure from Hashcom Ghana Limited.

The inquiry, led by MHRC Chairperson Chikondi Chijozi, aims to assess whether the surveillance technology could infringe on citizens’ rights, particularly their privacy and freedom of expression.

Speaking to Malawi24, Chijozi confirmed that the commission’s legal team is conducting a thorough review of the system’s implications.

“We are carefully examining how this system could affect fundamental rights such as privacy and freedom of speech,” Chijozi stated.

The investigation comes amid growing concerns from various stakeholders, including the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, George Chaponda. Chaponda recently criticized the procurement, arguing that it could suppress human rights and questioned its prioritization over other national needs. However, Chijozi clarified that MHRC had already commenced its review before Chaponda formally called for an inquiry.

Experts in the communication sector have also voiced their concerns. Jimmy Kainja, a senior lecturer in communication at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), questioned the system’s effectiveness in tackling misinformation and disinformation.

He expressed doubts about whether the technology could achieve its intended goals without infringing on fundamental freedoms.

Despite the criticism, Macra maintains that the surveillance system is essential for regulating the communication sector and enhancing national security. The regulatory authority insists that the technology will help monitor compliance and curb illegal activities within the communication space.

As public debate intensifies, stakeholders eagerly await MHRC’s findings, which are expected to influence discussions on balancing national security with the protection of human rights in Malawi.