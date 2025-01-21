Residents of Nkhata-Bay Central Constituency have expressed their appreciation to their Member of Parliament, Symon Vuwa Mwanjawana Kaunda, for fulfilling his pledge to provide bursary funds for underprivileged students in the area.

In various interviews, community members highlighted how the bursary initiative has eased the financial burden on many families struggling to pay school fees.

They commended MP Kaunda for his dedication to improving education and ensuring that students from disadvantaged backgrounds have the opportunity to continue their studies.

One of the beneficiaries, Patricia Chirwa, a secondary school student, shared how the bursary has positively impacted her life. “I am very grateful for this support. Before, my parents could not afford to pay my school fees, and I was afraid I might drop out. But with this bursary, I can now focus on my studies,” she said.

Group Village Headman Kambale also praised MP Kaunda for his efforts, describing them as a sign of true leadership and commitment to the community’s development. “Education is the key to development, and by supporting students, our MP is investing in the future of our community,” he stated.

According to the Nkhata-Bay District Social Welfare Office, MP Kaunda has consistently allocated 10% of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), amounting to K10 million, to support educational initiatives in the constituency.

In response, MP Kaunda reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education in the area. He assured the community that his office would continue to assist to ensure that every deserving student has access to quality education. “I made a promise to help our young people get an education, and I am happy to see that this initiative is making a difference,” he said.

Local leaders have called on other stakeholders, including businesses and well-wishers, to join efforts in supporting education in the area. They emphasized that collaborative support is crucial in overcoming the financial challenges that hinder many students from completing their education.

The bursary program is expected to benefit more students in the coming years, as MP Kaunda plans to expand the initiative to cover additional schools within the constituency.