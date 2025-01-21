The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), through its Consumer Awareness Unit, will lead a series of awareness campaign activities in the northern districts of Malawi to mark Data Privacy Week 2025, from 27th to 31st January.

The campaign includes a commemorative event scheduled for Mzuzu on 28th January, accompanied by week-long roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata-Bay.

The roadshows will feature interactive sessions and opportunities for citizens to ask questions and use public awareness materials.

“This year’s Data Privacy Week, themed “Put Privacy First,” aims to raise public awareness about the Malawi Data Protection Act of 2024.

“This landmark legislation, enacted in June 2024, designates the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) as the Data Protection Authority, highlighting the lawful and transparent handling of citizens’ data,” explained Head of Data Protection Authority Dan Chiwoni.

The campaigns will educate individuals and businesses about data protection rights and obligations, promote compliance with the Act, and foster a “privacy-first” culture.

Through these initiatives, MACRA aims to empower citizens with the right information, enhance data security, and encourage collaboration among stakeholders to address emerging data privacy challenges.