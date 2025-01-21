Zomba Mental Hospital awarded the best-performing staff in 2024 and best departments to motivate them to do more in providing the best service at the central mental health referral hospital in Malawi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health responsible for Administration, James Manyetera commended the hospital for motivating staff.

Manyetera, who was the guest of honour, made the remarks at Zomba Mental Hospital during the awards ceremony, and he encouraged the hospital to continue awarding its staff every year.

He, therefore, called on other sectors to award their staff to ensure better service delivery.

“The Ministry is impressed with this. We thank organisations, companies, and corporate institutions that sponsored this event,” he said.

Director of Zomba Mental Hospital, Dr Raphael Piringu, said the hospital management decided to award the staff for motivation.

He said the best-performing staff deserves special recognition as caring for people with mental health is not easy.

The best-performing nurse, Elizabeth Malemba, said she was happy with the recognition and the award she received.

“Total dedication to duty and ensuring that patients take their medications per prescription were some of the things that l used to do in 2024,” she said.

Doctors, clinicians, matrons, nurses, procurement officers, messengers, ground labourers, and cleaners were some of the members of staff who were awarded cash prizes and assorted items.

Some were accorded the opportunity to spend a night at Sun Bird Mount Soche Hotel and Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Zomba Diocese, Dr Annie Mpoya alongside representatives of National Bank of Malawi, NBS Bank, Reunion Insurance, Emmanuel International, MASM, Violet & Elita Pharmaceuticals Company, Medical Council of Malawi, among others attended the awards ceremony.