To boost excitement around his newly dropped Bachelor of Arts EP, Malinga Mafia has released a music video for “You and I,” featuring the renowned Jamaican artist Jahmiel.

This track shines like a diamond on the EP. However, Mady P, also known as Don Gogo, one of Malawi’s dancehall stars, has thrown shade at the music video, claiming it lacks meaningful impact and has drained Malinga Mafia’s finances like a leaky bucket.

Mady P unleashed his criticism on his official Facebook page, where a flood of posts targeting Malinga has appeared, often using explicit language.

“It’s ridiculous what Malinga has done! This song has drained his money. It would have been wiser for him to collaborate with Sean Morgan and film the video in Salima, rather than putting in the effort that has left him in the red,” stated Mady P, who was once part of Mabilinganya Empire, a crew founded by the late Mafunyeta, of which Malinga was also a member.

He noted that since Malinga filmed the music video with Jahmiel in Gambia, a country in Western Africa, his finances have taken a hit. It would have been more beneficial, he argued, for Malinga to team up with a local afro-dancehall artist like Sean Morgan, who recently received the “Best Dancehall Artist” accolade at the 2024 Maso Awards.

Mady P further remarked that the music video exhibits a Malawian quality that detracts from its overall appeal, emphasizing that Jahmiel cannot promote it on his social media channels.

Despite the storm of criticism aimed at Malinga, many comments are rallying in his support, including one that read, “Mady P, you’re just jealous because Malinga is a superstar. The video is perfectly fine.”

With the barrage of negativity directed at Malinga, some have questioned the authenticity of the Mady P page making these comments. Nevertheless, various elements on the page indicate it is indeed his, including live updates, leading some to assert that he is seeking attention.

Despite all the noise, the music video has received a warm reception on YouTube. In just four hours, it has garnered nearly 40,000 views. Malinga has remained tight-lipped, never posting anything in retaliation to Mady P, suggesting that the real battle lies between Mady P and Malinga Mafia’s fans.