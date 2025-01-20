Former President Peter Mutharika has raised the alarm over what he describes as the increasing oppression and erosion of democratic freedoms in Malawi.

In his national address, titled Freedom Under Fire, delivered on January 19, 2025, Mutharika expressed deep concern over the growing authoritarian tendencies of the current administration, accusing the government of turning the country into a “police state.”

According to Mutharika, Malawians now live in constant fear of arbitrary arrests, with reports of journalists being detained for exposing corruption and peaceful demonstrators being met with force, including tear gas.

The former president also highlighted the alleged targeting of opposition members, warning that the suppression of dissent is rapidly becoming the norm in the country.

“This government has weaponized law enforcement to silence dissent, eroding trust in institutions meant to protect the people,” Mutharika stated. “Political opponents, activists, and even ordinary Malawians are being targeted, creating an environment where fear reigns, and trust in our democratic institutions has been completely eroded.”

Mutharika condemned the government’s actions, calling them not only undemocratic but also an affront to the fundamental values upon which the nation was built. He urged the authorities to respect citizens’ rights and allow their voices to be heard without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

“Let the voice of the people be heard. Let their grievances be addressed. Democracy cannot thrive where fear reigns,” he added.

The statement has sparked widespread debate across the country, with opposition parties and civil society organizations echoing Mutharika’s concerns. Many have called for immediate reforms to safeguard the democratic principles enshrined in Malawi’s constitution.

Meanwhile, government officials have yet to respond to the allegations. However, previous statements from the administration have denied claims of political persecution, insisting that law enforcement agencies operate independently and within the bounds of the law.