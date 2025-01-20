As the U.S. nation anticipates a significant shift in leadership, President-elect Donald Trump’s team is currently reconsidering their plans for immigration raids in Chicago, following leaked details that have stirred considerable attention, according to Reuters.

With the clock ticking down to inauguration day, the sweeps are expected to commence shortly after Trump takes office on Monday, with Chicago positioned as a likely first target.

Dulce Ortiz, president of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, has reported that approximately 200 ICE agents are poised to begin operations in the Chicago area at 5 a.m. on Monday, with plans for the operation to extend over several days.

This comes after thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, as activists for women’s rights, racial justice, and other causes rallied against incoming policies they say will threaten their constitutional rights during the Republican’s second term.

As the plot thickens, reports have surfaced suggesting that additional raids may also occur in New York and Miami. Trump has made it clear in an NBC News interview that mass deportations will be a top priority, though he has not specified which cities will be targeted or the timing of these operations.

In a striking assertion, Tom Homan, the official overseeing border issues, confirmed earlier on Fox News that there would be “targeted enforcement operations” aimed at some of the estimated 700,000 migrants living in the U.S. illegally.

He expressed concerns regarding sanctuary cities, arguing that their lack of cooperation with federal immigration efforts jeopardizes public safety. Homan urged local officials to assist with the raids but emphasized that the operations would proceed with or without their support.

In a bold stance, Trump believes that these raids will serve as a deterrent to illegal immigration and help reduce crime, claiming that a significant number of undocumented immigrants are engaged in criminal activities.

As the nation watches closely, Donald Trump, 78, who previously served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is set to be inaugurated as the 47th President of the U.S., following Joe Biden, who served as the 46th President.