Renowned media practitioner Herbert Chawinga has called on the Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba, to conduct surprise inspections at privately owned radio stations across Malawi.

Chawinga alleges widespread exploitation of radio employees, including delayed salaries, lack of benefits, and poor working conditions.

Speaking on the issue, Chawinga highlighted the dire circumstances faced by many radio professionals.

Chawinga: There is exploitation of radio employees.

“Some employees only receive their salaries two or three times a year. Even when they are paid, it’s in small, irregular amounts that do not match their contracts. For instance, an agreed monthly salary of K250,000 often ends up being K80,000 after months of non-payment,” he explained.

Chawinga further described how employees struggle to make ends meet under these conditions. They are expected to report for work daily without proper remuneration or support. “They’re left to fend for themselves—paying rent, looking after families, and even covering funeral expenses without any assistance from their employers,” he said.

He criticized the absence of essential benefits such as pension schemes, medical coverage, or funeral support. Chawinga claimed that when employees pass away, their families are left without any assistance from the employer.

“Some bosses even dare to act as though being on-air is payment enough, forgetting that bills are paid with money, not popularity,” he lamented.

Chawinga also raised concerns about the exploitation of interns and the culture of intimidation within the industry. He alleged that employees are afraid to speak up or demand their rights for fear of losing their jobs.

Chawinga has urged the Ministry of Labour, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), MISA Malawi, and the Media Council of Malawi to take immediate action. He encouraged them to investigate working conditions in these stations and hold employers accountable.

“Radio presenters and employees are suffering while some station owners exploit their dedication. It’s time for authorities to intervene and ensure fair treatment of workers in the media industry,” Chawinga concluded.

The media fraternity awaits a response from the authorities and hopes for reforms to address the injustices highlighted by Chawinga.