Aspirant Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Edith Kachale Banda, has constructed three houses which he has handed over to an elderly woman, a 16-year-old schoolboy, and another woman whose house collapsed due to the Cyclone Freddy.

Speaking during the handover of the houses, the aspiring MP said that she decided to construct the houses for the three people after she saw how they were struggling to live.

Kachale, who will stand on the Peoples Party ticket, made the handovers at Kundache and Kalembo villages, in Senior Chief Malemia’s area.

She noted that the 16-year-old boy who is learning at Mulunguzi Secondary School had a poor house that could easily compromise his education, while the two women lived miserable lives due to poor accommodation.

Edith who is the daughter of former president Joyce Banda constructed the houses with funding from the Joyce Banda Foundation and spent K10 million for each of the three houses

Patuma Rubeni of Kundache Village thanked the aspiring MP for the gesture saying that this has solved her problem.

Apart from handing over the three houses, Kachale Banda also distributed maize to more than 300 households that were affected by hunger in Zomba Malosa.

She donated to observe the food situation in the area due to drought, as most households have no food to live on.

One of the recipients of maize, Biyasina Mkwanda thanked Kachale Banda for giving vulnerable households food in the current challenging times when most households cannot afford a meal.

She also handed over a K2 million bridge she constructed at Tiwi River, where mobility was a challenge for learners of Domasi Demonstration Primary School, Domasi Secondary School and Domasi Teachers College, plus the entire community members.

Group Village head Mtogolo hailed the aspiring Zomba Malosa legislator for constructing the bridge and for reaching out to the vulnerable with a wider range of support.

Apart from building a house for a Mulunguzi Secondary Schoolboy, Kachale also paid for his school fees to keep him in school after he noted that his parents could not afford to support the boy’s education.