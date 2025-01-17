Prime Insurance Company LTD has boosted Moyale Football Team’s preparations for the upcoming season with a sponsorship package worth 20 million kwacha, presenting the team with brand-new football jerseys.

The package was presented today during a ceremony held at Moyale Barracks.

Andrina Mchiela, Board Chairperson of Prime Insurance Company LTD, expressed gratitude for the strong relationship between Prime Insurance Company LTD and the Malawi Defence Force.

“We believe in giving back to the community and supporting the development of sports in Malawi,” she said. Michaela also commended Moyale Football Team for their hard work, having finished in the top eight last season.

Michaela revealed plans to sponsor the netball team, further solidifying Prime’s commitment to the Defence Force. She emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting the team, stating that the sponsorship package is just the beginning of their partnership.

In addition to the sponsorship package, the insurance company has also promised to provide game bonuses of 100 kwacha to the team. This generous gesture is expected to motivate the team to perform at their best.

Lieutenant Colonel Hebert Lemani, the Commanding Officer, thanked the company for their timely sponsorship, which coincides with the team’s preparation for the new season.

“We are going to use our strategy to challenge for honours, and we are confident that with the support from Prime Insurance Company LTD, we will achieve our goals,” he said.

The sponsorship package includes two sets of uniforms, 40 tracksuits, two pairs of gloves, 30 pairs of boots, and 36 t-shirts.

This generous donation is expected to enhance the team’s performance and morale as they prepare to take on the challenges of the new season.

With their new gear and a renewed sense of purpose, the team is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. The team’s morale has been boosted by the sponsorship, and they are eager to put their new gear to the test.

As the new season approaches, the team is ready to take on the competition. With the support of Prime Insurance Company LTD, the team is confident that they will achieve their goals and make a lasting impact on the football scene.

The sponsorship from Prime Insurance Company LTD demonstrates the company’s commitment to giving back to the community.

By supporting the Moyale Football Team, Prime Insurance Company LTD is helping to promote sports development in Malawi.

With the stage set for a thrilling season, football fans can look forward to exciting matches from the Moyale Barracks, thanks to the generous support from Prime Insurance Company LTD.