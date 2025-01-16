A Malawian couple’s clever use of social media has paid off in a big way, and they’re already living it up in Dubai, after jetting off from Malawi on an all-expenses-paid trip, courtesy of Castel Malawi’s Pomme Breeze promotion.

The couple, Paul Callisto Matumbi and Deborah Kampezeni, who are agriculture entrepreneurs based in Bunda, won a promotion conducted by Castel Malawi’s Pomme Breeze brand, which ran from August 16 to September 27, 2024.

As part of their prize, they enjoy a packed itinerary, including visits to iconic landmarks and exciting activities.

Castel Malawi’s Communication Manager, Sheelin Laher, said the company was thrilled to have fulfilled its promise to send the couple to Dubai. “We’re excited to allow them to experience the world and have fun. This promotion is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for our customers,” she said.

Matumbi praised the organizers of the promotion, saying, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to explore the world and experience new things. We’re grateful for making our dreams come true!”

The couple is travelling with Castel Malawi’s Digital Community Manager, Gary Samati. The Pomme Breeze #YourSider promotion required participants to share a photo with their “Sider” (friend or partner) on Facebook, with the post receiving the most likes declared the winner.