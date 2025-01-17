Malawi has earned a prestigious distinction from the World Justice Project (WJP), ranking as the second-best performing country globally in upholding the rule of law among low-income nations.

This was revealed during the presentation of findings by the World Justice Project (WJP) in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Speaking during the presentation, Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, indicated that the country is facing a number of challenges despite its effort to make strides and he noted that a lot needs to be done in order to deal with the gaps in governance, criminal justice, and regulatory enforcement.

“We acknowledged these challenges and pledged to push for faster justice delivery, better handling of complaints, and stronger checks on government powers, among other efforts,” said Mvalo.

According to WJP Regional Director for Asia Pacific, Dr. Srirak Plipat, Malawi has struggled in certain areas of the assessment, including limits on government powers, criminal justice, and enforcement of regulations.

He however said that they believe the rule of law serves as a foundation for a country’s social and economic growth, thereby aiding the Malawian government.