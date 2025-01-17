Karonga Police have arrested Suzgo Mwamulima, 50, for allegedly wounding Richard Chando in Mwambuli 1 Village on January 1, 2025.

According to Karonga Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Margret Msiska, Mwamulima was arrested during a late-night raid on January 15, 2025, following an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the investigations branch.

“The incident occurred when Chando and a friend were drinking at a local pub. Mwamulima allegedly joined them, and an argument broke out over unresolved issues between him and the victim.

During the altercation, Mwamulima is accused of using a beer bottle to stab Chandoinn in the neck, causing two deep cuts,” she explained.

She further said the matter was reported to the police, and the victim was taken to Karonga District Hospital, where medical examinations confirmed the injuries.

Mwamulima, who hails from Mwambuli Village, Traditional Authority Kyungu, is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court soon.

By Wakisa Myamba