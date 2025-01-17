Police in Karonga have arrested a 20-year-old man, Thomson Kita, for allegedly stealing a King Lion motorcycle valued at K2.5 million at Ighembe Trading Centre in Karonga District.

According to Constable Margret Msiska, Public Relations Officer for Karonga Police Station, the incident occurred on January 15, 2025, around 9:00 PM at Ighembe Trading Centre.

She said the owner of the motorcycle, Mickson Songa, had parked the bike at Iponga Trading Centre while waiting for customers when the suspect approached him.

“The suspect, Thomson Kita, requested to be taken to Ighembe Trading Centre and offered to pay K5,000 for self-riding.

“Upon arrival at Ighembe, Kita asked Songa to buy him a beer. The victim left the motorcycle with the suspect and went to buy the beer, but shortly, the suspect sped off with the motorcycle, heading towards Karonga Town,” she added.

Msiska further said the matter was reported to the Kaporo Police Post, and officers quickly intercepted the motorcycle at Kaporo Roadblock.

The suspect, who hails from Simeon Village under Traditional Authority Kilipula in Karonga District, is currently in police custody and will appear in court soon to answer charges of theft.

By Wakisa Myamba