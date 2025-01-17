Following a spate of fibre cuts that disrupted voice and data services, Airtel Malawi has announced plans to acquire the additional capacity for its international data links and partner with more local fibre providers to enhance network reliability.

The move comes after the company faced prolonged downtimes on its primary fibre link from Mozambique due to security challenges during the festive season. Additionally, backup links via Zambia were impacted by power outages, while local fibre outages caused by vandalism and road construction works resulted in intermittent data and voice services.

To mitigate such unforeseen circumstances and ensure quality service, Airtel Malawi has added ESCOM as an additional local fibre service provider to provide further service protection on major routes. Internationally, the company is acquiring additional protection capacity on its fibre link from Tanzania.

These initiatives are expected to be completed by the end of January 2025. Airtel Malawi currently has multiple international data fibre links and two local fibre service providers.

“We remain committed to improving service quality and will continue engaging with our local and international fibre service providers for faster resolution and resilience measures,” said Abdul Shaik, Acting Managing Director of Airtel Malawi.