The Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced Yona Mwaungulu, 42, to seven years imprisonment for forcing a seven-year-old girl to suck his penis in the Mtsiliza location on May 4, 2024.

According to Lilongwe Police PRO Hastings Chigalu, the court heard from Prosecutor Sub Inspector Florence Mlanje of Lilongwe Police that Mwaungulu committed the offence during daytime at around 13:00 hours when he found the victim near her house where she was selling roasted sweet potatoes locally known as Mbaraga

Mlanje continued to say that after the convict bought K400 worth of the potatoes, he forced the girl to start sucking his manhood, taking advantage that the victim was alone, threatening to beat her up if she cried for help.

“In the course of sucking the convict’s manhood, it was a certain passersby who came to the girl’s rescue when he shouted, alerting other people who chased and apprehended Mwaungulu.

“Appearing in court, Mwaungulu pleaded not guilty to the charge of Indecent Assault, an offence which contravenes section 137 (1) of the Penal Code,” explained Chigalu.

Chagalu further stated that, Mlanje prayed to the court for stiffer custodial sentence citing the seriousness of the offence which attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

“Passing his sentence, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe, concurred with the state saying the case was very unique and inhumane.

“He then went on to slap the convict with a seven-year imprisonment to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders,” said Chigalu.

Mwaungulu comes from Mwaungulu Village, Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga District.