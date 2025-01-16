In a decisive effort to tackle inefficiency and corruption, Ombudsman Grace Malera has announced plans to establish specialized offices at the Immigration Department and the Directorate of Road Traffic.

These offices modelled on the hospital ombudsman system, aim to enhance transparency and improve service delivery in two of Malawi’s most critical public service sectors.

Malera unveiled this initiative during a rule-of-law meeting in Lilongwe, hosted by the Chandler Foundation and the World Justice Project.

She highlighted that many Malawians face significant challenges, such as long delays and bribery, when accessing services like passport issuance.

“We need to identify the root causes of these delays, uncover who is demanding bribes, and determine how long people are waiting for their passports,” Malera emphasized.

The proposed offices will provide platforms for citizens to report complaints and systemic issues, creating a pathway to hold public servants accountable. By addressing these persistent problems, Malera aims to rebuild trust and ensure more efficient services for all citizens.

This initiative demonstrates a growing recognition of the need for institutional reforms to combat corruption and improve governance in Malawi.

If successful, the new offices could serve as a model for similar interventions in other sectors.