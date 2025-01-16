Malawian Political Analyst Wonderful Mkhutche says there is a need for fresh faces in the country’s political landscape, however, Malawi lacks viable new candidates, leaving citizens with the likely option of reelecting familiar politicians.

Speaking on the sidelines of the September 2025 elections, Mkhutche said most Malawians are frustrated with both the government and the opposition.

“Ideally, this country needs new blood looking at how frustrated the country is with both the government and the opposition. However, in this election we do not have the luxury of new blood and we will have to settle for the lesser evil,” he said.

Mkhutche: Experience may prevail.

Mkhutche concedes that Malawians should avoid electing leaders who are tribalistic and find comfort in lies.

“Malawians should take caution of leaders who are tribalistic, find comfort in excuses, and do not act on their words,” he posits.

Mkhutche further argues that voters should not vote for leaders because of handouts.

“The law bares politicians from handouts. But the reality of handouts is too deep-rooted to be ignored. To the voters, make sure you are not voting based on handouts. We are making a decision that will last for 5 years, and we cannot sacrifice this on the altar of temporary pleasures,” said Mkhutche.

Meanwhile, Malawi is expected to hold its tripartite election in September this year, where Malawians will elect the President, Members of Parliament (MP), and Councilors.