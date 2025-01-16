The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has penned Portland Cement Limited and the Balaka District Commissioner, demanding an immediate halt to mining operations at Ng’onga Hill in Balaka district until compensation and relocation disputes are resolved.

In the letter, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, highlighted the plight of hundreds of landowners who have been left landless and received inadequate compensation for their losses. The organization argues that both Portland Cement Limited and the Balaka District Council have ignored the difference between compensation and relocation, rendering the entire process null and void.

Namiwa cites several examples of affected individuals, including Lubiya Naliwole, who was entitled to MK3,900,000 but received only MK2,816,235, with no mention of relocation. Similarly, Chrissy Bauleni is set to receive MK910,712 in compensation but will be forced to vacate her birthplace, leaving behind a kiln that generated MK800,000 in income.

He further said Nita Kakombo, who received MK13,269,426 in compensation, was ordered to move out as a tenant, with no relocation plans in place. She was forced to spend MK10 million of her compensation on buying iron sheets, door frames, doors, and windows, leaving her with little to show for her loss.

CDEDI is demanding a credible and transparent assessment and valuation within 30 days. The organization is calling for the immediate suspension of all mining operations at Ng’onga Hill until the disputes are resolved.

“It is for this reason that we call for the immediate suspension of all the operations at the mining project until a credible and transparent assessment and valuation is conducted within 30 days,” stated Namiwa.

Namiwa emphasized that what is happening at the said project site is an outright arbitrary loss of property and economic rights, in total disregard of the Republican Constitution, Lands Acquisition and Compensation Act, The Environmental Management Act and The Mines and Minerals Act.