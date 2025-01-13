Residents near a dumpsite close to Phalombe Market have raised serious concerns about their health due to the district council’s failure to remove garbage for over four months.

They fear the prolonged presence of the waste increases their risk of contracting diseases such as cholera.

Speaking to the media, locals Dick Mkwapatira and Veronica Banda shared their struggles with the unbearable stench from the dump site.

“The smell is unbearable, and we fear for our health. This situation is putting us at high risk of diseases like cholera and other infections,” Banda said.

The residents have urged the Phalombe District Council to urgently clear the waste and find a new, safer location for proper waste disposal.

They argue that continued inaction could lead to a health crisis, especially since cholera remains a significant threat in many parts of the country.

In response, Phalombe District Commissioner Douglas Moffat acknowledged the issue and assured the community that the council was working on a solution.

“We are aware of the concerns and have plans to relocate the dumpsite. As a temporary measure, we will soon provide waste disposal equipment to manage the situation,” Moffat said.

Residents are hopeful that the council’s promises will be fulfilled quickly, as the health risks posed by the growing pile of garbage continue to escalate.

This situation underscores the urgent need for effective waste management strategies to protect public health in Phalombe and other areas facing similar challenges.