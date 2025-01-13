The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter has reaffirmed its commitment to combating misinformation in the country through the I Verify Malawi project.

This initiative seeks to promote the dissemination of accurate information on critical issues, including the upcoming elections scheduled for September.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held at the M’mbelwa District Council, MISA Malawi board member Steve Simba emphasized the importance of equipping citizens with fact-checking skills.

He noted that these skills are essential for addressing the growing spread of fake news, which threatens informed decision-making and national unity.

“The fight against misinformation is everyone’s responsibility,” Simba said. “Through this project, we aim to empower communities with the tools and knowledge they need to distinguish facts from falsehoods.”

Christine Chakhumbira, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officer for Mzimba South, commended the iVerify Malawi project as both timely and critical for safeguarding the integrity of information on national matters. He highlighted the importance of credible and accurate information, particularly during election periods.

“This initiative comes at a crucial time when misinformation can significantly impact national interests,” Chakhumbira stated. “It is a vital step toward ensuring that citizens are well-informed and can actively participate in the democratic process.”

The verify Malawi project is funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with additional support from the European Union (EU), the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Ireland, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and USAID.

Through this collaborative effort, MISA Malawi aims to foster a culture of truth and accountability in Malawi’s information landscape, contributing to a more informed and empowered citizenry.