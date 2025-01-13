Alfred Gangata, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) vice president for the central region, has been granted bail by the Lilongwe Principal Resident Magistrate Court.

However, the court’s ruling came with conditions, as Principal Resident Magistrate Benjamin Chulu rejected the defence’s request for unconditional bail.

Chulu has since ordered Gangata to pay a K1 million cash bail bond, provide two sureties, and report to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices every fortnight.

Gangata’s arrest on Friday by the MRA stemmed from allegations of forgery and uttering a false document. He was formally charged in court today for falsifying tax records, forgery, uttering a false document, and concluding a transaction without a tax clearance certificate.

The allegations against Gangata date back to 2017 and 2018, when he allegedly prepared a false tax clearance certificate to meet the bidding process requirements advertised by the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR).