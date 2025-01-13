Amid escalating calls for accountability and reforms, Malawians are urging General Paul Valentino Phiri, the Commander of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), to uphold the military’s reputation as a protector of peaceful demonstrations.

As public dissatisfaction grows over economic hardships and governance challenges, citizens are turning to the MDF for reassurance. Demonstrators, recalling the military’s positive role during past protests, emphasize the importance of impartiality and the protection of their right to assemble.

“The MDF has always been a pillar of democracy. During previous protests, including those supported by President Lazarus Chakwera and the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), they safeguarded our rights. We urge General Phiri to continue that legacy,” said a concerned citizen.

The military recently issued a statement condemning political violence and warning against divisive manipulation by political parties or civil society organizations. In its message, the MDF reaffirmed its commitment to peace and stability, urging Malawians to resist any attempts to incite unrest.

With demonstrations becoming a regular feature of Malawi’s political landscape, citizens have reminded the MDF of its constitutional obligation to protect all Malawians. “We need assurance that protests will be free from intimidation and violence. The MDF’s neutrality is critical for our democracy,” another citizen emphasized.

Observers note that the military’s impartiality is essential for maintaining public trust and fostering stability. The MDF has long been respected as a professional institution, and its balanced approach is seen as vital to ensuring that demonstrations remain peaceful and meaningful.

As the nation watches for the MDF’s next move, the call is clear: protect the people, preserve peace, and uphold democratic principles. General Phiri now faces the challenge of ensuring the military remains a beacon of unity in a time of growing societal strain.