One of the Civil Society Organisations in the country, Citizen for Justice and Equity, has accused activist Sylvester Namiwa and his Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) of allegedly misleading people in the country on June 10, 2024, plane crash enquiry reports.

The plane crash killed 9 people including state vice president late Dr Saulos Chilima.

As one of the efforts to establish the cause of the accident, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera called for assistance from local and international partners to investigate the matter.

German Federal Bureau of Aircraft carried out an investigation and released a preliminary report. Additionally, the president instituted a local commission of enquiry, which released its report in December.

The two reports stated that the accident was influenced by weather conditions some people, including some Civil Society Organisations, alleged that there are a lot of questions which people need answers from the Chikangawa plane crash.

Speaking during a press held at the Crown Hotel in Lilongwe on Thursday, Citizen for Justice and Equity presented its position commission of enquiry report and current cabinet reshuffle.

Chairperson for the organisation, Alfred Munika, said his organization, which focuses on human rights, good governance, climate change and the rule of law, respects the views and opinions of all individuals regarding the accident reports.

However, the organisation said that civil society has the responsibility to inform the nation on matters of national importance to maintain the integrity of the civil environment.

Munika said his organization have observed that CDEDI has conducted several press briefings criticizing the reports.

“Much as he has a right to hold an opinion, misinformation can not be condoned. CDEDI told the nation that they did not understand the language in the preliminary FBU report, hence trashed it without citing its shortfalls,” he said.

He then called Malawians to accept the commission of enquiry report on the basis that the accident was influenced by weather conditions.

Speaking at the same media conference, Fredrick Billy Malata called Malawians to focus on real issues, such as preparation for the September 16 violent free elections.

He also urged Malawians of goodwill not to be swayed into the disbelief commission of Enquiry report, which conducted their business by the laws.

Malata also warned CDEDI to desist from using plane crash reports as a tool for achieving selfish political mileage.

Agape Khombe, who is secretary for the organisation, said Citizen for Justice and Equity joined the Catholic Bishop Peter Musikwa of Chikwawa Diocese, who urged politicians to avoid using inflammatory language during their political rallies.

Khombe also took advantage of the conference to advise the newly appointed cabinet Ministers to work hard and make sure citizens receive good services from them, including this time when people are facing hunger.

“We should learn to be sharing what we have with our neighbours, especially during this time the country is experiencing hunger instead of leaving everything to the government”, said Khombe

Meanwhile, some people have negatively reacted against the group, criticizing them for being used by the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).