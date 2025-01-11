The 2025 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Cross Country Competition has received a significant boost with a K11 million donation from the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

The event, underway at the Mzuzu Golf Course, brings together approximately 230 athletes from various MDF units nationwide, all vying for top honours.

Samson Mzungu, NBM plc Mzuzu Service Centre Manager, emphasized the bank’s dedication to enhancing community well-being, particularly through sports.

“Such competitions promote interaction among our soldiers, support their health, and align with our values,” Mzungu said. “We will continue supporting sports and other sectors because we value MDF’s support to the Bank.”

Brigadier General Luke Yetala, MDF’s Chief of Training, expressed gratitude to NBM for their timely and essential support. He also appealed to other organizations to contribute to the success of such initiatives.

“These activities enhance our operations, foster teamwork, and prepare soldiers for national and international competitions,” Yetala said. “Sports teach leadership and teamwork, critical skills for soldiers, and contribute to national development goals like the Malawi 2063 agenda.”

Captain John Kaputa, MDF’s Technical Advisor for Sports, highlighted the competition’s role in preparing athletes for national events organized by the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM). The best-performing runners will enter intensive training camps to prepare for future competitions.

“We aim to win more medals at national competitions by identifying the best talent, focusing on both male and female athletes in the 10-kilometre race categories,” Kaputa said.

The competition has a K39 million budget, and NBM’s contribution has significantly alleviated the financial burden. This support will enable the platform to scout exceptional athletes to represent the MDF in senior national cross-country events.