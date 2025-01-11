Lingadzi Police Station and African Bible College have joined forces to enhance security in Area 47, Sector 1, with the construction of a listening police unit at the ABC junction.

This collaborative effort, launched on December 10, 2024, aims to tackle the rising cases of robberies and theft that occur at nighttime hours at ABC.

Opening the construction project Senior Superintendent Israel Kwalira, Station Officer for Lingadzi Police Station, expressed his gratitude to the African Bible College team for taking the initiative.

He assured that officers would be deployed to the unit at all times, ensuring a secure working environment.

The director of African Bible College, Mr Blessings Chiwambo, thanked Lingadzi Police Station for the effort of hard work and dedication to maintaining security.

“This partnership demonstrates the commitment of both institutions to prioritize security in the community,” said Chiwamba.