Sixty-five young graduates from the One For All Organization Technical School in Zomba are set to embark on a journey of economic empowerment thanks to a donation of brand-new sewing machines.

The machines, donated by Faisal Aboo, Chairman of AQSA, will enable the graduates to start their tailoring businesses, improving their livelihoods and creating employment opportunities.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Maulana Aqeel, AQSA Coordinator who represented Aboo, emphasized the importance of supporting youth development.

“This donation is one of our efforts to help alleviate poverty and unemployment among young people,” Aqeel said. “We believe that by providing them with the necessary tools and skills, we can help them become self-sufficient and contribute positively to their communities.”

Moses Kunkuyu, Minister of Information and Digitalization, who presided over the ceremony, praised Aboo’s donation, saying it aligns with the Malawi government’s vision to reduce poverty and create job opportunities for young people.

“This donation is a perfect example of how individuals and private organizations should support government initiatives and make a positive impact on people’s lives,” Kunkuyu said.

James Kajawo, Director of the One For All Technical School, expressed his gratitude to Aboo, highlighting the significant impact of his donation. “Aboo has been a blessing to many people living in poverty,” Kajawo said. “In 2022, he donated 47 brand new sewing machines to our graduates, and we have seen firsthand how these donations have changed lives.”

Kajawo also made a passionate plea for more support, saying that there are many more young people in need of assistance. “We still have a long way to go in empowering our youth, and we urge other well-wishers to come forward and support our cause,” Kajawo appealed.

Aboo’s donation is a testament to the power of private philanthropy in driving positive change in communities.