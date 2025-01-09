CDEDI is pressing the Malawi government to provide clarity on its stance regarding the Lake Malawi boundary dispute with Tanzania, following the receipt of a contentious map from the Tanzanian government.

This is in light of the Tanzanian government’s new map outlining new boundaries. This map, which delineates the revised borders, was formally presented to the Government of Malawi and was received by Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu in December 2024.

In a joint statement with the Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM), CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, challenges the Malawi government to come clean on whether it has accepted the new boundaries depicted on the map or not.

“CDEDI is challenging the Malawi Government Spokesperson, Hon Moses Kumkuyu, to come out clearly on whether the silence means the Malawi government has accepted the new boundaries, as depicted on the map he received as a gift from Tanzania recently?” Reads part of the statement.

The two organizations say if the government has accepted the new boundaries, then President Lazarus Chakwera should resign immediately to give a chance to other Malawians who are ready and willing to defend Malawi’s territory and its sovereignty.

The dispute over Lake Malawi’s boundaries has been ongoing for decades, with Malawi claiming the boundary follows the lake’s shoreline, as stipulated in the 1890 Heligoland-Zanzibar Treaty, while Tanzania argues that the boundary should be the median line of the lake.

In addition to the Lake Malawi boundary dispute, CDEDI and MPSM have also raised concerns over Malawi’s recent vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against a resolution supporting the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The two organisations say the stance appears contradictory to Malawi’s commitment to the Rome Statute, which established the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

“Malawi’s vote at the UN Assembly has created a negative perception among other UN member-states. It suggests that Malawi is willing to look the other side amid serious human rights violations and war crimes which can damage our international reputation and diplomatic relations. This perception contradicts Malawi’s stated commitment to justice and accountability as a signatory to the Rome Statute,” CDEDI and MPSM stated.

CDEDI and MPSM are urging the Malawi government to reaffirm its commitment to the Rome Statute and support UN resolutions on Gaza, while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. The organizations are demanding justification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Justice within seven days.

“Ministry of Justice (should) inform the nation, also, within seven days, if at any stage it advised the President before the voting took place, and if the Ministry believes Malawi’s stand is right, taking into account all our legal obligations,” reads another part of the statement.

The organizations added that Malawi’s foreign policy must reflect its commitment to justice, human rights and international law, saying by aligning Malawi’s actions with its obligations under the Rome Statute, it can strengthen its international standing and contribute to global peace and justice.