In a bid to promote transparency and accountability, M’mbelwa District Council has urged residents to report any credible evidence of corruption involving its officers to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Addressing the issue, the council’s spokesperson, Joel Phiri, responded to growing allegations of corrupt practices within the council. “We have heard the corruption allegations,” Phiri stated. “As the council, we are calling on all individuals with evidence to report it to the ACB.”

Although the allegations remain unspecified, they have caused unease among district residents, with some accusing council officers of engaging in dubious activities, particularly concerning land registration.

Group Village Headman (GVH) Zungu expressed frustration, suggesting that the council’s failure to address pressing land concerns has fueled speculation about corruption.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public trust, emphasizing that the ACB is the appropriate authority to investigate such matters.

Residents are encouraged to provide concrete evidence to ensure any wrongdoing is identified and addressed appropriately.

While the accusations have sparked heated discussions within the community, the ACB has yet to receive formal complaints or reports related to the matter.

This call to action underscores the crucial role of community involvement in combating corruption and safeguarding the integrity of local governance in M’mbelwa District.