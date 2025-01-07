Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Catholic Diocese of Zomba has called on children who want to serve in various vocations to dedicate their lives to God to ensure they serve the Catholic church with divine guidance.

Bishop Chaima made the call at Domasi Parish as the catholic church globally held a special epiphany mass for the children.

He, therefore, urged parents to teach their children how to pray and to ensure that they abide by the catholic faith and teachings.

“We teach children at a tender age, and it is important to prepare them to become good servants in the Catholic Church,” Said Bishop Chaima.

Speaking on behalf of fellow peers, Leticia Likanje thanked Bishop Chaima for presiding over the Epiphany Mass at Domasi Catholic Church.

She appealed to the church authorities to allow children to take part in church every Sunday service, not just Epiphany Sundays.

During the epiphany Sunday, Bishop Chaima also launched at the parish the jubilee year under the theme; “Pilgrims of Hope” which began on 24th December 2024 and runs to 6th January 2026.