Chibavi Superleague players residing in Chibavi Township came together on Tuesday to donate food items to underprivileged families in the area.

The initiative was followed by a charity football match held over the weekend at the Chibavi Ground, where the local players competed against Nigeria-based Malawian Superleague players. The proceeds from the match were used to fund the donations.

Speaking after the donation, the leader of the Chibavi Superleague players, Lloyd Njaliwa, former Moyale Barracks football team captain and currently playing in Mozambique, expressed gratitude to the community for their support.

He noted that while the turnout on Sunday allowed them to assist three families, their goal is to extend help to many more in the future.

“We are not there yet; we wanted to help more families. Thank you to everyone who came to watch the game you are part of this donation,” said Njaliwa.

The group’s organizer, Semion Harawa, a goalkeeper for Moyale Barracks, called on well-wishers to join their cause.

“This is not the end of everything. We are asking well-wishers to come forward and support the group so that we can reach more families in the future and fulfil our dreams,” said Harawa.

Three families

Mphande’s family, Mrs. Kabaghe’s family, and Mrs. Ng’andu’s family received the donations.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Mphande, expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

“We are speechless. The donation came just in time. From the bottom of my heart, I am very thankful. We are happy to receive these food items, and today, we are going to eat. May the Almighty God bless them all,” said Mphande, who appeared elderly and frail.

The donated items included eggs, juice, soya pieces, soap, sugar, flour, and other essentials.

Chibavi Township is known as a breeding ground for Super League talent, having produced notable players like Chawanangwa Gumbo, Atusaye Nyondo, Lloyd Njaliwa, McDonald Harawa, and Mphatso Kasonga, among others.

The players hope this initiative will inspire more community-driven efforts to support the less fortunate and strengthen the bond between sports and social responsibility.