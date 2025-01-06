The Chindi Women’s Forum in Mzimba has accused the Euthini police of corruption and mishandling a rape case involving Group Village Headman Maqawani Mabaso well known as Sadam.

Mabaso, who is suspected of raping a 16-year-old girl, was allegedly released unlawfully after his son reportedly offered a bribe of 1 million Malawi Kwacha. Activists claim this incident follows a pattern, as Mabaso was previously released under similar circumstances after paying 700,000 Kwacha.

These allegations have sparked outrage, with calls for an independent investigation into the conduct of the police and demands for justice for the survivor. Women’s rights groups have condemned the corruption and impunity that undermine efforts to combat gender-based violence.

Malawi24 is following up on the issue, and we will keep you updated.