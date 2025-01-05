The Malawi Union for the Blind has revealed that about twenty people with disabilities have expressed their interest in contesting the September general elections.

Executive Director of MUB, Ezekiel Komwenda, shared this in an interview with MIJ Radio, describing the number as promising and encouraging, with hopes of increasing.

“We have seen many people with disabilities expressing their interest to stand as councillors, members of parliament, and even as president in the coming general elections,” he explained.

However, he expressed his worries that many political parties are failing to provide a conducive environment for people with disabilities to work in.

“I would like to give credit to the United Democratic Front (UDF), which at one point allowed a person with a disability to represent Mangochi and present them in parliament,

“This was done because of the party’s willingness and policies that suit people with disabilities. I would encourage all political parties to follow suit.” Said Komwenda

Malawi will host general elections in September this year, where citizens will vote for a president, members of parliament, and councillors.