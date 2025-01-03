The Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has announced that its Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on 25 January 2025 in Mzuzu.

In a statement issued after a virtual executive meeting held on the evening of Thursday, 2 January 2025, NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu confirmed the timelines for the nomination process.

According to Nyasulu, the nomination period will officially open on 4 January 2025 and close on 14 January 2025, providing prospective candidates a ten-day window to submit their applications.

Although the specific venue for the AGM in Mzuzu is yet to be finalized, Nyasulu assured stakeholders and the public that the association will release detailed information regarding the meeting in the coming days.

The AGM is expected to set the stage for critical elections that will shape the leadership of football administration in the Northern Region.

Of particular interest is the top position, where Masiya Nyasulu will challenge the incumbent Chairperson, Chauka Mwasinga, in what is anticipated to be a highly competitive race.

Further updates, including the agenda and finalized logistics, are anticipated as the nomination period unfolds.