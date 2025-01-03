Triephornia Mpinganjira has hit back at the public, declaring that no one can dictate how she conducts her charitable work.

Some members of the public have criticised her, accusing her of engaging in performative charity by conducting her activities on camera.

“On Cameras — I keep track records of my charity work. Redcross imajambula. World Vision imajambula. Bushiri amajambula. Pastor Crifford Kawanga Amajambula. Don’t worry or boma la china / USA/Malawi likathandiza limajambula for records purposes. On Police – Security is very important when cash is involved. IF ANYONE WANTS ‘ WITH YOUR MONEY YOU CAN DO YOUR OWN CHARITY WORK WITH YOUR STYLE AND ALSO KEEP YOUR CAMERAS AT HOME [sic]“. she posted on her Facebook.

Some Malawians speculate on the motives behind a multibillionaire family in Malawi’s relentless charity activities.

Triephornia recently made headlines when she controversially stopped the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) from investigating accounts at one of her company amidst allegations of tax evasion.

She is married to Thom Mpinganjira, the Malawian multibillionaire banker convicted of attempting to bribe High Court judges during the contentious 2019 Malawi presidential elections. Despite his conviction, Mpinganjira remains free on bail pending appeal, a development that continues to fuel public controversy. Thom Mpinganjira owns FDH Bank.

But adding to her controversial public profile is Triephornia’s personal life, which has drawn significant attention.

A social media commentator, Morton Baghaya, curated Triephornia’s public posts, revealing her dealings with Equatorial Guinea’s controversial politician, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue Mbasogo, who has faced and convicted of money laundering, embezzlement, and tax evasion charges in the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and France. She blocked him on all her social media pages following the exposé.

The MRA, which controversially banks with Mpinganjira’s FDH Bank, has yet to release details of its investigation into Triephornia Mpinganjira. It also remains unclear whether Triephornia holds any decision making stakes in the bank, either through her husband or public shareholdings.