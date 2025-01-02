A tragic incident occurred on New Year’s Eve at Moto Fishing Dock in Mangochi, where two fishermen lost their lives after being struck by lightning while fishing on Lake Malawi.

The victims, identified as Adam Paudala, 25, from Ng’ombe Village, Traditional Authority Namabvi in Mangochi, and Mark Nedi, 20, from Mwanapiye Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba, were part of a group of eight fishermen who ventured out onto the lake in two canoes.

As they fished, a strong Mwera wind accompanied by heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the area, and lightning struck their canoe, causing significant damage and electrocuting the two men. While their colleagues from the second canoe managed to rescue two of the fishermen, Paudala and Nedi drowned and went missing.

A search effort organized by local fishermen later located the bodies of the two men floating near Moto Fishing Dock. Both bodies had severe burn injuries. Police officers and medical personnel from Lungwena Health Centre examined the scene, and a postmortem confirmed that the cause of death was a cardiogenic electric shock, secondary to suffocation.

The police in Mangochi have appealed to fishermen to exercise caution and pay close attention to weather forecasts to avoid fishing during severe weather conditions. “We urge all fishermen to prioritize their safety and avoid venturing out onto the lake during bad weather,” said Amina Tepani Daudi, Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Station.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by severe weather conditions and the importance of prioritizing safety. The families of the deceased fishermen have been notified, and the community is in mourning.