Triephornia Mpinganjira, a prominent Malawian businesswoman and philanthropist, has broken her silence on allegations of tax invasion, expressing surprise at the rumours surrounding her company, Diplomats Car Hire.

Mpinganjira recently made headlines, particularly on social media, for allegedly preventing the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) from investigating her and her company, Diplomats Car Hire, over alleged tax evasion.

However, on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Mpinganjira, who has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur and advocate for social causes, claimed that her company has always been compliant with tax regulations and has never had any issues with the MRA.

Mpinganjira who exuded confidence, claimed she was caught off guard by the rumours. She insisted that her luxury vehicles, which are transported by road, could not possibly bypass duty payments at the border.

Mpinganjira assured that the MRA had conducted a search and found that all 120 vehicles owned by Diplomats Car Hire were duty-paid. She emphasized that the company has always been compliant with tax regulations and has never had any issues with the MRA.

“MRA came, they took our accounts documents, this is the usual thing they do that now and then. So to me, it’s not an issue because I feel good. After all, I pay taxes. I pay taxes in every business that I do,” said Mpinganjira. “As far as I know, Diplomats Car Hire does not have any car that is not duty-paid, not from yesterday, not from a month ago, but from a long time ago.”

The founder of Diplomats Car Hire expressed confidence in the company’s operations and reassured the public that all vehicles were acquired through legitimate means and have been properly registered and taxed.