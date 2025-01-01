A family of Group Village head Makungula of Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba is doing livestock and irrigation farming whose proceeds enable the family to sustain their livelihood and support their daughter at the Kamuzu University of Health Science (KUHES)

Makungula’s wife, Gloria Walawala, said the family keep layers, sells eggs, and grows maize vegetables in irrigation agriculture apart from rearing dairy cattle, sheep and goats.

“We are also in carpentry and joinery, and this helps us to make ends meet. In so doing, also created employment for other people here,” she said.

Walawala said out of the agricultural activities, the family is supporting their children’s educational needs.

“We were able to pay tuition fees for our daughter when she was at Stella Maris Secondary School in Blantyre. We continue to pay her tuition fees at KUHES in her first year,” she added.

A villager, Shillah Makawa, described the GVH Makungula family as a model in entrepreneurship, saying their agri-business and carpentry workshop are living examples of a sustainable livelihood in the village.

“We rely on them whenever we want to buy most of our food, such as eggs, vegetables, beans, onions and milk. Buying our food needs becomes convenient because we can buy from them any time,e day or evening,” she said.