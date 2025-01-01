The Royal Palace in Edingeni came alive today as His Royal Majesty, Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa, hosted a vibrant New Year cultural celebration that drew people from all corners of the Mzimba District.

Under the theme “Preserving Culture for Unity and Progress,” the event highlighted the rich traditions of the Ngoni people through a colourful showcase of traditional dances, drumming, and storytelling.

The famous Ingoma dance, performed by local dance groups, captivated attendees, celebrating the pride and identity of Ngoni heritage.

In his keynote speech, Inkosi Ya Makosi M’mbelwa emphasized the role of culture in fostering unity and shaping the community’s future.

“Our traditions remind us of who we are and where we come from. By preserving and passing them on, we strengthen the bonds that hold us together as a people,” he said.

The celebration also provided a platform to reflect on the successes of 2024 and set collective aspirations for 2025.