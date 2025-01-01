In the spirit of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, renowned singer James Kajawo has extended a helping hand to 23 elderly individuals from the Mary Agogo group in Zomba district.

Kajawo, in collaboration with students from his One for All Technical Vocational School, donated clothing to the elderly group, bringing joy and warmth to their lives. The singer revealed that he was moved to act after realizing that the elderly members of the group were in dire need of clothing.

The leader of the Mary Agogo group, Faith Manga, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the generous donation. “We were poor in clothes, but we have become rich. We at home are just thankful, and we ask God to restore what you have removed so that you can do what you have done for us,” Manga said.

The Mary Agogo group, comprised solely of elderly individuals, is based in Songani, Kanyesi village, under the chief of Malemia in Zomba district. The group focuses on improving the spiritual and physical well-being of its members.

This act of kindness is not Kajawo’s first philanthropic endeavour. In August 2024, he donated sewing machines to 75 students who had completed their sewing course at the One for All Technical School.

Kajawo’s selfless actions have brought hope and happiness to those in need, embodying the true spirit of Christmas and the New Year.