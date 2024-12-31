The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, Arthur Peter Mutharika will commence a significant whistle-stop tour across Mulanje and Phalombe districts, engaging directly with the people and fostering dialogue on pressing community issues.

The tour will begin on 1 January 2025 at Chonde, setting the stage for a day filled with pivotal interactions. The DPP president will make stops at key locations, following the sequence below:

1. Chonde

2. Chinakanaka

3. Chitakale

4. Likulezi

5. Phalombe

6. Migowi

7. Miseu Four

8. Chiradzulu

This initiative is part of Mutharika’s continued efforts to reconnect with communities and highlight developmental priorities.

The whistle-stop tour will offer residents a unique opportunity to voice their concerns and aspirations while learning about the President’s plans for local growth and national advancement.

The visit comes as Malawi seeks to return to what many supporters term “proven leadership,” a sentiment echoed by Mutharika’s vision for governance and socioeconomic development.

By engaging with citizens in these areas, Mutharika underscores his commitment to inclusive dialogue and community-driven solutions.

As the tour unfolds, it is expected to draw significant public attention, given its focus on grassroots concerns and its potential impact on shaping the future of these districts.

This engagement demonstrates Mutharika’s dedication to bridging gaps between leadership and the people, ensuring that their voices remain integral to the country’s progress.

Residents of Mulanje and Phalombe are encouraged to participate actively in the discussions during the stops to make their concerns and aspirations heard.