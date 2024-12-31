The Vice President for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Southern Region, Joseph Mwananvekha, has called on all eligible voters who were unable to register during the previous voter registration exercise due to the unavailability of National IDs to take part in the upcoming voter registration period.

He made this appeal during a public address, urging people in districts like Phalombe, Neno, Chiradzulo, and Mulanje to take advantage of the new voter registration drive set to begin on December 29, 2024.

In his statement, Hon. Mwananvekha emphasized the importance of voter registration for those who missed the earlier opportunity.

He said the new registration period will run until January 4, 2025, giving citizens who had been unable to register due to the lack of National IDs a second chance to participate in the electoral process.

“We urge all those who were unable to register previously, especially in areas like Phalombe, Neno, Chiradzulo, and Mulanje, to ensure that they register this time.

Every citizen must exercise their democratic right to vote, and the registration period from December 29 to January 4 offers the opportunity for everyone to make their voices heard,” Mwananvekha said.

The call for voter registration comes as part of the DPP’s ongoing efforts to ensure high voter turnout in the upcoming elections. The party has been mobilizing its supporters and the wider population to engage in the electoral process and make sure that all eligible voters are registered, particularly in rural and previously underserved areas.

With the December 29 to January 4 voter registration window fast approaching, Mwananvekha and other party officials are encouraging people to visit their local registration centres to ensure they are included in the voter rolls.

The hope is that this final opportunity will allow many who missed the first round of registration due to ID-related challenges to participate in the democratic process.