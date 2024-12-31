The Seventh-Day Adventist Mzimba Central Church is set to hold a special prayer program to express gratitude to God for sustaining lives throughout the challenging year of 2024.

The event, organized in partnership with the church’s Personal Ministries and Music Departments, aims to reflect on the year’s hardships while focusing on faith and hope for the future.

Elder Byson Chidzalo, one of the program’s organizers, shared with Malawi24 that 2024 brought significant difficulties, including rising commodity prices, fuel shortages, and food scarcity. Despite these challenges, he emphasized the importance of giving thanks to God for His continued grace and blessings.

“We will dedicate prayers to our country, its leaders, church members, and various critical areas,” Chidzalo said. He also noted that the prayers would focus on peace in Malawi and intercession for the upcoming 2025 elections.

The program will feature uplifting performances by renowned music groups such as Ladders to Heaven, Adventist Choral, Inspection, Young Amo, the Chidzalo Family, Senior Youth, Bright Morning, Women Ministries, the Mwenda Family, and others, adding a vibrant touch to the spiritual gathering.

The church invites all community members to join this moment of collective thanksgiving and reflection, underscoring the power of faith in navigating life’s challenges