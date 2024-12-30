Malawi is set to have a steady supply of sugar following Salima Sugar Limited’s decision to increase its processing capacity from 1,250 metric tonnes to 1,850 metric tonnes per day.

Speaking on Friday during Blantyre press club annual general meeting, Mwai Chagwira, Salima Sugar’s sales representative, the expansion will meet the growing demand for sugar and create more opportunities for outgrowers and employees. “We are planning to expand our processing capacity to meet the growing demand for sugar in the region,” she explained.

The company has also highlighted its contribution to the local economy, having purchased 84,000 metric tonnes of sugarcane from outgrowers. Additionally, Salima Sugar employs 216 full-time employees and recruits 4,000 laborers during each growing season.

Chagwira acknowledged that the 2024 season had been challenging, but noted that the company had achieved significant profits for the first time since its inception in 2016. “It’s only this year that we have managed to register meaningful profits,” she said.

The Blantyre Press Club president, Luke Chimwanza, thanked Salima Sugar for its support and requested continued partnership. The AGM, which was themed “Media as a Key Stakeholder in Free, Fair, and Transparent 2025 Elections,” brought together journalists, politicians, and stakeholders from the southern region.

Salima Sugar’s expansion plans and profitable 2024 season bode well for the company’s future and its contribution to Malawi’s economy