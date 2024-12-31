…Expelled for endorsing MCP government…

Just a day after he refused to appear before the United Transformation Movement (UTM)’s disciplinary committee at his home in Mudi, Micheal Usi has been fired from the party with immediate effect.

This follows a thorough disciplinary process that the party held earlier on Monday where the disciplinary committee resolved to expel Usi from the party on disciplinary grounds.

According to a statement released by UTM Publicity Secretary, Felix Njawala, the decision follows Usi’s violation of the UTM Constitution through conduct that has undermined the unity and integrity of the Party.

In a statement, Njawala noted that Usi was found guilty of Provoking Division Within the Party

“Usi mobilized UTM supporters to attend a government function while wearing UTM regalia and displaying Party symbols, despite the formal termination of the political alliance between UTM and MCP,” explained Njawala.

Njawala also noted that Usi was Supporting a Rival Political Party during voter registration whistle-stops in Mwanza District.

“Usi publicly endorsed the MCP government by using its slogan, “Boma ndi Lomweli,” thereby violating Article 22(8) (k) of the UTM Constitution, which prohibits supporting or joining political organizations not in alliance with UTM,” he added.

The party has advised Usi to cease identifying himself as a member of UTM in any capacity, effective immediately.

The party is urging all members and the public to respect this decision and focus on strengthening the Party’s mission to deliver meaningful and transformative change for Malawians.

Usi was summoned to appear before the Disciplinary Committee but he failed to do so and instead communicated through his legal counsel that he did not recognize the authority of the disciplinary process.

Addressing the party supporters on Sunday, Usi said he does not recognise the current UTM central Executive Committee led by Kabambe and that he is still the leader of UTM.

“The convention was illegal and I am still the leader of UTM,” he told the gathering dressed in UTM attire.