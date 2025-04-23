VATICAN CITY – As images of Pope Francis lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica circulate online, some observers have raised questions about the appearance of his face, with speculation spreading across social media platforms.

Medical experts have responded, explaining that what many are noticing is a natural post-mortem phenomenon known as livor mortis. This occurs after death when blood ceases to circulate and, due to gravity, begins to settle in the lower parts of the body, causing red, purple, or bluish discoloration.

In Pope Francis’s case, the effects are likely more visible due to his advanced age, contributing further to the changes in appearance.

Despite the online commentary, Vatican officials have not issued a statement, as the condition is medically normal and expected in the hours and days following death.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, 21 April 2025, at the age of 88, after leading the Catholic Church for over a decade.

Pope Francis will lie in state until Saturday, when his funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Square.

Stay with Malawi24 for continued coverage of the papal funeral, the Novemdiales, and the upcoming conclave to elect the next pope.