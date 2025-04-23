Three Malawians, aged 25, 29, and 32, who were trafficked to Myanmar under the guise of lucrative jobs in Malaysia, have been rescued and are expected to return to Malawi this week.

The victims were lured by traffickers operating on Facebook, posing as legitimate employment agencies. They found themselves trapped in a camp controlled by armed rebel fighters, where they were subjected to horrific working conditions.

According to the International Justice Mission (IJM), the victims have been released by the ethnic armed militia group and handed over to Thai authorities in Mae Sot, Thailand. They are among 260 people from 19 countries who have been rescued from similar situations.

A reliable source confirmed that the Malawian victims are retaining their homes and are expected to arrive in the country by Thursday, April 24, 2024.

The scamming complexes in Myanmar are notorious for trafficking victims into forced labour, subjecting them to constant surveillance, threats, and physical abuse. The rescued victims come from various countries, including the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, China, and several African nations.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Ministry of Homeland Security has yet to confirm the return of the three victims.