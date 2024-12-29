The violent attack on the Maria Goretti Convent for the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary (SBVM) near Limbe Cathedral in Blantyre on Saturday is nothing short of a disgrace and an affront to the principles of peace, human dignity, and the sanctity of religious spaces.

The shocking incident, reportedly carried out by over 20 armed men suspected to be sponsored by the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has left a security guard critically injured and the nuns in a state of profound fear and trauma.

The seriously injured guard is now fighting for his life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, while the sisters—dedicated servants of God—are left to grapple with the horrifying memories of this unprovoked violence.

This cowardly act occurred on the sacred grounds of the convent, just a stone’s throw from Limbe Cathedral, and raises serious questions about the growing culture of impunity and political thuggery in Malawi.

Armed with pangas, machetes, stones, and clubs, the attackers sought to force their way into the sisters’ quarters, but thanks to the bravery of the guards, their nefarious mission was thwarted.

The timing and context of this assault cannot be ignored. Only recently, Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa delivered a Christmas Eve sermon from the same Limbe Cathedral in which he criticized the Chikangawa Commission of Inquiry report.

His remarks drew ire from government sympathizers and certain quarters of the ruling MCP, with some issuing veiled threats against the Archbishop. While it is not yet clear if this attack was directly related to those remarks, the shadow of suspicion looms large.

This heinous act represents not just an attack on the Church, but an attack on the moral fabric of our nation. Religious institutions are sanctuaries of peace, and any attempt to desecrate them must be met with unequivocal condemnation and swift justice.

The government, particularly the ruling MCP, must immediately disassociate itself from these thugs and launch a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident. If these attackers are indeed linked to political forces, those responsible for sponsoring such violence must face the full force of the law.

Malawi’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and the protection of religious institutions. The assault on the Maria Goretti Convent is a stark violation of these principles. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that religious leaders and their congregations can practice their faith without fear of intimidation or violence.

As the Catholic community in Blantyre and beyond grapples with the trauma of this incident, we must all reflect on the direction our nation is taking. Are we a country that respects its sacred spaces and upholds the rule of law, or are we descending into a culture of intimidation and political violence?

We call on all Malawians, regardless of political affiliation, to unite in condemning this barbaric act. The Church has always played a vital role in Malawi’s social and moral development, and any attack on it is an attack on all of us.

To the perpetrators, let this be a message: Malawi will not be held hostage by violence and intimidation. We stand united in the pursuit of justice, peace, and respect for human life.